Hornets issue apology after on-court skit goes wrong

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets have issued an apology after an on-court skit went wrong Monday night.

A fan posted to Twitter that his best friend and a child were brought down on the court and the child was given a PlayStation 5.

The fan then claimed that when his friend and the child were taken off camera, the gaming system was taken back and the child was given a Hornets jersey instead.

The organization released a statement addressing the incident, saying:

“During last night’s game, there was an on-court skit that missed the mark. The skit included bad decision-making and poor communication. Simply put, we turned the ball over and we apologize. We have reached out to the family and are committed to not only making it right but to exceeding expectations. We will be providing the fan with the PS5 that he should have taken home last night along with a VIP experience to a future game. Our goal is and will remain to elevate the guest experience for every person that enters Spectrum Center, and to show our fans how much we appreciate their relentless support.”

VIDEO: New PA announcer for Charlotte Hornets wants to honor legacy of late ‘Big Pat’

New PA announcer for Charlotte Hornets wants to honor legacy of late ‘Big Pat’

©2024 Cox Media Group