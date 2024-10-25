New PA announcer for Charlotte Hornets wants to honor legacy of late ‘Big Pat’

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Hornets fans will notice a new voice over the loudspeaker during Saturday night’s home opener. The team’s new announcer told Channel 9 that with his new role, he plans to pay tribute to his predecessor.

“There’s kind of two parts to a PA announcer. There is the one that, you have to deliver the game. Call the game action, that’s your base level,” said Emily Ladd, the Charlotte Hornets’ senior director of game presentation.

“For us, we need someone who can execute the game, but also be that entertainment side for us,” she added.

In the search to find a new voice, the Charlotte Hornets took great care to honor the one who came before. Their process spanned months and played out in multiple phases.

“Big Pat created such a unique situation and a memorable scenario for literally thousands of fans,” said Seth Bennett, the chief marketing officer for the Hornets.

Pat “Big Pat” Doughty was synonymous with the Charlotte Hornets. Fans embraced him during the nearly 20 seasons he spent as the voice and the community loved him.

Doughty died last summer after battling health issues.

“Even now, I’m trying to keep it together because just talking about it is hard,” Ladd told Channel 9′s DaShawn Brown.

“Pat was my PA announcer for my entire career. I started as an intern when we were the Bobcats in 2006,” she added.

Ladd was among those tasked with finding the next voice.

“My main driving force, and everyone who was supportive in this was just — how can we do right by him?” Ladd said, adding, “And that [the new announcer] didn’t feel like he needed to be Pat.”

Instead, they searched for someone who’d manage to strike the right chord. That’s how they met Shawn Parker.

“Always wanted to do something behind the mic,” Parker told Brown.

The Maryland native brings a decade of experience, previously serving in the same role with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Through the years, he even forged a bond with Big Pat, who he called a mentor and friend.

“To have this opportunity — and I’ve been telling people all week, I’m not trying to replace him, I am just simply trying to honor his legacy,” Parker said.

That may take on a different tone and take some time.

“They have to get used to my style at first,” Parker said.

“I’m over the top. I’m loud. I growl. So the people that might not be used to that, I’ll tell them, ‘Get ready, because it’s coming,’” he said laughing.

