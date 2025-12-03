Hornets’ Kon Knueppel named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Hornets forward Kon Knueppel was just named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month.
Knueppel leads all rookies in scoring right now, averaging just over 18 points a game.
He’s also the first player in NBA history to make 50 three-pointers in his first 15 games.
The Hornets drafted him this year with the fourth overall pick.
