Hornets’ LaMelo Ball, family business facing $200 million lawsuit

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball is being accused of infringing on intellectual property in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in California.

The lawsuit was filed by Alan Foster, a former business advisor of Ball’s. Foster is suing Puma and Ball’s company, MB1 Enterprises, due to “due to those defendants’ actions in deliberately infringing on the protected intellectual property of Alan,” the lawsuit states.

Foster claims in the lawsuit he helped LaVar Ball build a business around his three sons, helping them create “The Big Baller Brand” in 2016.

The lawsuit states Foster owns a 33% interest in Ball Sports Group. He claims in the lawsuit “BBB, Inc., LaVar, and Tina have blocked Alan from carrying out his duties as director and member/manager, have prevented him from receiving any profits or proceeds from the businesses.”

Foster claims Lonzo embezzled over $2.6 million from the Big Baller Brand to live his lifestyle. Foster claims the damages exceed $200 million, according to the lawsuit. Foster claims Puma’s “use of the infringing trademarks has caused consumer confusion.”

Channel 9 has reached out to the Charlotte Hornets, Puma and the Big Baller Brand for comment. We have not heard back.

(WATCH BELOW: Parishioners file lawsuit, accusing pastor of lying on resume)

Parishioners file lawsuit, accusing pastor of lying on resume

©2023 Cox Media Group