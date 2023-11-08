Wells Fargo lawsuit could push uptown Charlotte office building into receivership

CHARLOTTE — Another uptown Charlotte office building is in court after its owner defaulted on a $37.3 million commercial loan, according to court filings.

Wells Fargo Trust Co. filed a civil suit in North Carolina Business Court on Nov. 3, asking that a receiver be assigned to Wake Forest University Charlotte Center at 200 N. College St. The case was assigned today to Adam M. Conrad, special Superior Court judge for complex business cases, according to court documents.

If the receivership is granted, a third party will take control of the property as Wells Fargo decides next steps.

