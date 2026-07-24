Hornets launch ‘Bee Ball for All’ initiative with 10,000 basketball giveaway

CHARLOTTE — A group of students from the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Charlotte Region received a once-in-a-lifetime basketball experience Thursday as the Charlotte Hornets launched a new initiative aimed at inspiring young people across the Carolinas.

The event, held at Northridge Middle School, marked the kickoff of the Hornets’ “Bee Ball for All” youth initiative, part of the team’s broader Impacting the Carolinas community outreach efforts.

Students spent the day learning basketball fundamentals, teamwork and leadership while getting the chance to interact with Hornets staff and franchise legend Muggsy Bogues.

“I think it’s very surreal and cool because I get to play with the Hornets, and the Hornets is a big basketball team,” said fourth-grader Jaxxon Darling.

As part of the initiative, the Hornets announced they will distribute 10,000 basketballs to children across North and South Carolina, giving more young people access to the game while encouraging healthy lifestyles and community engagement.

“That’s 10,000 opportunities for leadership and mentorship, for wellness, community engagement, opportunities to get outside and play in the Carolinas,” organizers said during the event.

The program is a partnership between the Charlotte Hornets and First Horizon Bank, which leaders say is designed to create lasting opportunities for children beyond the basketball court.

“When you see the Hornets and First Horizon Bank coming together, it’s us locking arms and saying, ‘Join us and let’s look at what we can do collectively when we support an organization like Boys & Girls Club,’” said Betsy Mack, the Hornets’ Senior Vice President of Community Impact.

For the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Charlotte Region, the event also highlighted the growing need for youth programs in the area.

“Charlotte is the largest metropolitan area in the country without a freestanding Boys & Girls Club,” said President and CEO Todd McFarlane. “So there’s so much opportunity for us.”

The highlight of the day came when Bogues took the court to coach the students, encouraging them to build confidence both on and off the court.

“We want to make sure these kids’ self-esteem is at a high, where they understand how important they are to themselves,” Bogues said.

Organizers hope the initiative will provide not only basketballs, but also opportunities for mentorship, leadership development and positive community connections for thousands of young people across the Carolinas.

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