Indian Trail tournament promotes mental health awareness for young athletes

CHARLOTTE — An upcoming middle school basketball tournament in Indian Trail will prioritize mental health awareness following the death of a 17-year-old Myers Park student.

The event, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 21, honors Parker South, who died by suicide three months ago.

The tournament is organized by the Muggsy Bogues Family Foundation in partnership with NBA legend Antawn Jamison. The showcase aims to honor the legacy of South, a high school baseball player, by providing athletes with mental health resources and support.

South was close friends with the son of Jamison. Jamison and Bogues are former NBA teammates who decided to dedicate the 4th Annual Middle School Basketball Tournament to Parker’s memory.

Parker’s father, Bo South, expressed gratitude for the community’s support and for the connection made by Jamison.

Participants in the tournament will wear team shirts featuring Parker’s jersey number 9, which he has worn since he was 10 years old. The event will also include QR codes designed to direct young athletes to various mental health resources.

Bo South has advocated for more open communication following the loss of his son, who was a member of the Myers Park baseball team.

“If I had anything to do over again, I probably would’ve been a lot more intentional about how we engaged on real topics,” Bo South said. “I think there is a stigma amongst boys and probably women too that you’re supposed to put on this front of control. I’ve got everything covered and we don’t.”

Bogues, founder of the Bogues Family Foundation, said the tournament serves as a platform to bring awareness to issues that are often overlooked in youth sports. Bogues described Parker as a wonderful human being and noted that no one at that age should have to struggle alone.

“We’ve got a lot of advocates now who are really bringing awareness to it,” Bogues said regarding mental wellness in sports. “It’s not weakness. Having someone to share your inner thoughts with.”

Sports were a central part of Parker’s life from a very young age. His father recalled that Parker’s first word was “ball,” spoken while watching someone bounce a basketball.

South also noted that while the tribute is an honor for his family, the most important goal is to make mental health a common language for children.

The tournament is scheduled to take place at Carolina Courts in Indian Trail. A few registration spots remain available for interested teams.

VIDEO: Muggsy Bogues’ foundation hosts its first basketball tournament in Union County

Muggsy Bogues’ foundation hosts its first basketball tournament in Union County

©2026 Cox Media Group