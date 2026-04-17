Hornets one win away from playoffs, face Magic

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets are one win away from ending a decade-long playoff drought as they prepare to face the Orlando Magic for the final spot on Friday night in the Eastern Conference.

The team that continues to gain confidence, especially after the battle against the Miami Heat.

The Hornets survived a win-or-go-home scenario on Tuesday with the 127-126 victory over Miami, and their reward? To do it again.

However, this is for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

They’ve already played Orlando four times this season and won three of those games.

The NBA said Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball should have been ejected for an uncalled flagrant foul when he reached out and tugged on the ankle of Miami’s Bam Adebayo.

Ball spoke Friday for the first time since the league fined him three days before.

“It’s all basketball. I feel like Bam knows,” Ball said. “We never had anything going on. I never had anything with anybody. I just go out there and play basketball. Even the one before. I’ve seen it. I tried to foul him.”

“Message, mindset, is to take the confidence of the last game, understanding that we are built for this moment,” said coach Charles Lee. “We have earned this moment, but on every possession, this is all we’re guaranteed is this one game.”

>> Sports reporter DaShawn Brown will be live at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. to break down the game and what’s next for the Hornets. Channel 9’s Eli Brand will also have instant reactions from one of the many Hornets’ watch parties.

The Hornets are learning postseason is a completely different beast.

“There were a bunch of moments where you’re like, ‘Oh wow, we’re in a good spot. We’re going to win,’ and then you’re like, ‘Oh no, we could lose this game,’ but I think the guys stayed steady,” coach Lee said on Thursday. “The communication was really good. The execution in crucial moments was great. I think the last two days have been good for us to rest, recover, eat, sleep.”

“Obviously, the goal isn’t to go back and forth with a great scoring team,” Hornets’ Brandon Miller said on Thursday. “We always want to get a few stops.”

Lee spoke about Ball’s fines on Thursday, as well.

Coach Lee said he loved that Ball took accountability and didn’t believe it was malicious.

He also said he’s relieved that Ball will be available to play.

VIDEO: Hornets to face Magic in final play-in battle

Hornets to face Magic in final play-in battle

©2026 Cox Media Group