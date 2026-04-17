York County deputies investigate alleged theft from Clover park

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff’s Office is looking into the alleged theft of money from a Clover park.

The investigation involves payments made to Field Day Park from October 2020 through March 2026.

Investigators are asking anyone who has paid cash to the park for facility rentals, sponsorships, pickleball classes or as a food truck vendor during that time to contact them.

The sheriff’s office says this could help them find potential victims and witnesses.

Field Day Park will remain open during the investigation.

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