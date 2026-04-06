Hornets pick up huge win on the road against Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS — The Charlotte Hornets just picked up a huge win on the road in Minnesota.

They beat the Timberwolves Sunday night, 122-108.

Charlotte has stretched together another four game win streak, which has them just a half-game out of sixth place in the eastern conference with three games left in the regular season.

Sixth place would put them in the playoffs automatically, and allow them to avoid the NBA play-in tournament.

VIDEO: Hornets and Boys and Girls Clubs unite for youth mentorship

Hornets and Boys and Girls Clubs unite for youth mentorship

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