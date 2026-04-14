Hornets player grants $10K scholarships to rising freshmen

CHARLOTTE — One Hornets player and his family are using his platform to uplift and support students headed to North Carolina universities.

Coby White is awarding two $10,000 scholarships in honor of his late aunts and father, who White said was his best friend.

The scholarships will be granted to one male and one female rising freshman from the Black and Brown community who are fully accepted into one of five universities.

The universities include Eastern Carolina University, the Chapel Hill and Greensboro campuses of the University of North Carolina, North Carolina Central University, and North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University. The former two are HBCUs.

“My dad always said the books and academics always came before basketball, so they instilled in me at a young age that education and school were very important, so I always took that very seriously,” White said.

Channel 9’s DaShawn Brown sat down with Coby White ahead of Tuesday’s game. Hear more in the video at the top of this page.

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