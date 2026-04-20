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Hornets players, staff know what their point of emphasis is for offseason

By DaShawn Brown, wsoctv.com
Hornets players, staff know what their point of emphasis is for offseason
By DaShawn Brown, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets enter the offseason still trying to snap a decade-long playoff drought.

The Hornets finished with a winning record for the first time since 2022.

Their season ended Friday with a blowout loss to the Orlando Magic.

The team says their progress this year takes some of the sting out of how it ended.

ALSO READ: Magic rout Hornets 121-90 in play-in game, advance to face Pistons in 1st round of playoffs

“It makes me proud because I saw the work that went in to them being able to change the narrative,” said Jeff Peterson, the executive vice president of basketball operations. “It’s not like someone made a wish and this happened. There’s just so many hours that are put into their craft on a daily basis, starting back in the summer.”

Hornets players and staff said becoming a more physical team will be a point of emphasis this offseason.

VIDEO: Hornets’ playoff drought continues after falling to Magic

Hornets’ playoff drought continues after falling to Magic

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