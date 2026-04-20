Hornets players, staff know what their point of emphasis is for offseason

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets enter the offseason still trying to snap a decade-long playoff drought.

The Hornets finished with a winning record for the first time since 2022.

Their season ended Friday with a blowout loss to the Orlando Magic.

The team says their progress this year takes some of the sting out of how it ended.

“It makes me proud because I saw the work that went in to them being able to change the narrative,” said Jeff Peterson, the executive vice president of basketball operations. “It’s not like someone made a wish and this happened. There’s just so many hours that are put into their craft on a daily basis, starting back in the summer.”

Hornets players and staff said becoming a more physical team will be a point of emphasis this offseason.

VIDEO: Hornets’ playoff drought continues after falling to Magic

Hornets’ playoff drought continues after falling to Magic

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