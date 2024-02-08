Local

Reports: Hornets trade lands local high school basketball stars back in Charlotte

By Phil Orban, wsoctv.com

Seth Curry and Grant Williams trade news LEFT: PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 25: Seth Curry #30 of the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on December 25, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mavericks defeated the Suns 128-114. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) RIGHT: ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - OCTOBER 05: Grant Williams of Dallas Mavericks speaks to the referee during the NBA match between Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves at Etihad Arena on October 05, 2023 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen and Francois Nel/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE — Two Charlotte Hornets are on the move and the team is getting a first-round draft pick, ESPN reports.

Thursday was the first trade deadline under the team’s new ownership.

Sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski the Hornets are finalizing a trade to send forward P.J. Washington to the Dallas Mavericks for forward Grant Williams, guard Seth Curry, and a first-round draft pick.

Both Williams and Curry have ties to Charlotte. Williams went to Providence Day School in south Charlotte and Curry, the younger brother of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, graduated from Charlotte Christian School. He spent one year at Liberty University before transferring to Duke University.

Forward Miles Bridges, who reportedly would not approve any trades out of Charlotte, will finish out the rest of his one-year deal with the Hornets and hit free agency.

Bridges is coming off back-to-back 40-point games. He’s played in 39 of the 40 games in which he’s been eligible to play after serving a suspension for domestic violence charges.

Meanwhile, ESPN first reported the Hornets have traded forward Gordon Hayward to the Oklahoma City Thunder for guard Tre Mann and forward Davis Bertans.

Hayward signed a four year, $120 million contract with the Hornets in 2020 and was plagued by injuries. He never appeared in more than 50 games in a season and hasn’t played since the day after Christmas.

Another big name, Terry Rozier, was already traded to Miami two weeks before the deadline.

The Hornets sit in 13th place in the Eastern Conference, 11 and a half games out of playoff contention.

