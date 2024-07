CHARLOTTE — A north Charlotte basketball court will be renovated thanks to the Charlotte Hornets.

It’s part of an improvement project for Druid Hills Park.

The county commission voted last night to accept a $133,000 donation from the Hornets.

The existing half-courts will be expanded to full courts.

VIDEO: Voices of Charlotte Hornets open drive business in Gastonia

Voices of Charlotte Hornets open drive business in Gastonia

©2024 Cox Media Group