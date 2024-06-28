Media personalities DJ Flyty & Jacinda help drive business in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — A couple who has become the voice of the Charlotte Hornets said they are opening new opportunities for people in Gastonia, and they are doing it in honor of a child who died in a car crash.

Local media personalities DJ Flyty and his wife, Jacinda, will have a grand opening Sunday on Main Avenue that will be a place for stylists, barbers, and even artists in 27 individual suites.

The building is named Christian Jacobs after his son, who died in a crash when he was 19 years old.

“There’s a void,” Flyty said. “Now, walking into this place, I feel like I got a piece of my son back.”

The couple spent years looking for a perfect place for a retirement investment.

“I want to say Gastonia chose us,” said Jacinda “There’s so many new businesses coming into this area.”

Their partner, Preston Wilson, said passion projects, such as this, are driving development in Gastonia.

Wilson has been credited with helping build interests in Belmont.

“It’s got to be more about people than it is about profits,” Wilsons said.

In the past few months, there has been a new coffee shop, a special event space, an office co-work space, and a new urban apartment building that has opened within a block.

“Standing in this beautiful, gorgeous building, knowing that we are here, and we arrived is unbelievable,” Jacinda said.

The grand opening at the Christian Jacobs building will be at 1 p.m. Sunday.





