Hornets sign first warmup apparel sponsor

CHARLOTTE — Finding a corporate sponsor for the NBA Charlotte Hornets’ pregame shooting shirts and warmup jackets started on the baseball field.

Foothills Building Group and the Hornets confirmed to CBJ that the Clemmons-based construction firm has signed a multi-year contract to put the company’s logo on the apparel players wear during pregame and halftime warmup sessions and on the bench during games.

This is Foothills Building’s first sports sponsorship, though the company has experience with sports-related construction projects at Coastal Carolina and USC in Columbia.

Find out how the deal came together on CBJ’s website here.

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