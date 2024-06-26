‘I was fortunate’: Grant Williams works to give back to his hometown

CHARLOTTE — Even before Grant Williams was traded to his hometown team, he was already making a difference in Charlotte.

His work inspired the vision for what’s now the Grant Williams Family Foundation, which states, in part, “privileges determine outcomes for youth.” Now, Williams looks to share the privileges he says he’s been afforded.

“I was fortunate to be the one that got to go to private school for high school at Providence Day. My brothers were at West Charlotte, and the difference in the [programs] at West Charlotte and Providence Day was a matter of resources,” Williams told Channel 9′s DaShawn Brown.

It’s resources he’s now sharing with kids across the Queen City, through exposure to the possibilities in science, technology, engineering and math, and other pillars like athletics, mentorship and financial literacy. It’s all inspired Williams’ life experience and family.

His mother works as an engineer, and “prides herself in education,” while his father worked in entertainment and athletics, and his brother in technology.

He first launched the Family Foundation in 2022.

Through the lens of one student’s father, its impact has been immediate.

“We’ve seen an entirely different side of Elijah since he’s been in this program,” the father said. “I can’t not talk about how excited he is when he comes home. He’ll talk to me literally from the time he gets home to until he goes to bed about the program.”

Williams says the community can play its own role in supporting local children.

“However that looks, whether it’s through volunteering, whether it’s through a financial commitment -- and that’s not just my own foundation, but the many foundations that are doing work in the area,” he said.

The foundation is hosting a four-day basketball camp for kids at Providence Day next month. You can get information on the camp at this link.

And later this summer, a charity golf tournament will bring in actors, athletes, and other well-known figures to raise money for community efforts in the Charlotte area.

(WATCH: Rising star Brandon Miller attends Hornets Hoops Summer Camp)

Rising star Brandon Miller attends Hornets Hoops Summer Camp

©2024 Cox Media Group