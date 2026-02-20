Hornets star LaMelo Ball back on the court following crash in Uptown

CHARLOTTE — Hornets star player LaMelo Ball was on the court Thursday night following his crash in Uptown on Wednesday.

Chopper 9 SkyZoom flew over the scene of Trade and Tryon streets, where a sedan was damaged and was in the middle of the intersection. Ball’s custom 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 was on the side of the street, missing a front wheel.

Witnesses told Channel 9 that a gray Kia sedan was going east on Trade Street. Ball was going west on Trade when he tried to take a left onto the one-way Tryon Street, which was when the collision happened.

Ball was not hurt, Channel 9 learned. Charlotte Hornets Head Coach Charles Lee talked to the media before their game against the Hornets. LaMelo was seen taking part in warmups before Thursday’s game against the Houston Rockets.

Lee is trying to keep his team focused following the crash and in-game brawl earlier this month that resulted in suspensions for both teams.

“In life, in basketball...things have just come up, but a big part of who we want to grow into are people that respond in an appropriate way when you are faced with adversity...and focus on what the main vision is, what the main goal is,” Lee said.

In the big picture, the Hornets are still one of the hottest teams in the NBA, winning ten of their last 11 games.

