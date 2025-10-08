Hornets’ training camp break features fun, fan engagement at Queens University

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets delighted fans at Queens University of Charlotte’s Curry Arena with a lively event following their training camp in Charleston.

The event provided a welcome break from the rigors of training camp, allowing players and fans to connect in a more relaxed setting.

The arena was filled with enthusiastic supporters, eager to see their team in action.

“I mean, the seats were filled, they were getting real loud,” said Liam McNeeley, a forward for the Hornets.

“Training camp’s been great. I don’t know if I’ve been working them hard enough, though,” joked Charles Lee, the Hornets’ head coach, as he reflected on the team’s energy during the event.

The event featured Hornets rookies Kon Knueppel, Ryan Kalkbrenner, Sion James, and Liam McNeeley showcasing their dance moves to the delight of the crowd. “I’m not going to lie. Ryan kind of shocked me with his moves,” admitted Coach Lee, praising the rookies’ performances.

Even Coach Lee took to the floor, much to the amusement of the audience. “I’m going to go home. I’m going to watch the film as I always do. Self-reflect. I can get better,” he said humorously about his own dancing.

The event was not only a chance for fun but also a moment to appreciate the support from the local community.

“It’s cool to see people come out on a Tuesday night, and show this much support,” McNeeley noted, promising that Charlotte’s support will be rewarded.

Coach Lee expressed gratitude towards Queens University for hosting the team during the summer while their usual facilities were under renovation. “It’s nice to be able to come back to our second home,” he said.

With four more preseason games ahead, the Hornets are gearing up to host the Brooklyn Nets on Oct. 22 at Spectrum Center.

VIDEO: Hornets begin training camp in South Carolina

Hornets begin training camp in South Carolina

©2025 Cox Media Group