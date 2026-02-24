Hospital systems lift masking and visitor restrictions

CHARLOTTE — Atrium Health and Novant Health are lifting temporary masking and visitor restrictions at their North Carolina facilities beginning Wednesday morning. The decision follows a steady decrease in respiratory illness cases among patients and staff across the region.

Effective Wednesday at 7 a.m., both hospital systems will move to optional masking for most visitors and will again allow children to visit. These restrictions had been in place since late December to combat the spread of viruses including the flu, COVID-19 and RSV.

Atrium Health

At Atrium Health, masks will be optional but remain available for visitors at all locations. However, anyone experiencing a fever, rash or respiratory symptoms is asked to refrain from visiting. Masking will still be required in high-risk patient areas when indicated by signage and for symptomatic patients if they are outside their patient room.

Dr. Katie Passaretti serves as the chief infection prevention officer for Advocate Health, the parent organization of Atrium Health. Passaretti noted that the system is responding to favorable trends in patient data.

“With respiratory illness rates continuing to decrease over the past several weeks, we’re easing temporary restrictions, while staying ready to respond to any potential changes,” Passaretti said.

She added that the priority remains safe care and encouraged community members to stay home when showing signs of illness.

Novant Health

Novant Health is also lifting its temporary visitor restrictions for children under age 13.

These rules were originally implemented on Dec. 30, 2025, to protect patients during the peak of the respiratory season.

Dr. David Priest, senior vice president and chief safety and quality officer at Novant Health, emphasized that the decision followed a review of community health data and hospital capacity.

“We continuously monitor respiratory virus levels and hospital capacity, and we’ve seen a meaningful decline in activity across our communities, allowing us to safely lift these temporary visitor restrictions,” Priest said.

He expressed gratitude to the community for helping to slow the spread of viruses.

Health officials from both systems continue to recommend that community members stay up to date on vaccinations for COVID-19, the flu and RSV.

They also advise simple preventative measures such as regular handwashing with soap and warm water, avoiding touching the face and staying home when sick.

Measles

Atrium Health specifically noted recent measles cases in the area. The system requested that anyone with suspected exposure or symptoms of measles call ahead before visiting a clinic or hospital to prevent exposing other patients.

Novant Health recommends that patients seek the appropriate level of care based on their symptoms. Primary care and pediatric clinics offer sick visits within 24 hours, while urgent care and 24/seven video visits are available for routine symptoms like fatigue or cough.

The changes at all Atrium Health and Novant Health locations go into effect at 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

No additional details have been made available.

