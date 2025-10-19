Hot air balloon competition canceled on last day of 50th anniversary celebration

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Competitions for the third and final day of the Carolina Balloonfest were canceled as Sunday winds blew high above the surface.

Officials said wind conditions made it too dangerous to fly on Sunday.

Pilots still provided static displays so visitors could see the balloons up close.

The festival is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year with activities, competitions, and displays.

Learn more at the Carolina Balloonfest website.

