Hotel project in Huntersville takes a step forward

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A developer has taken a key step toward securing rezoning approval for a new hotel at an office park in Huntersville that neighbors Birkdale Village.

The Huntersville Planning Board voted 6-0 this week to recommend approval of Hotel Ventures of Lake Norman Inc.’s rezoning request. The applicant is led by developer Hitesh Patel.

The developer is seeking a new zoning to allow a three-story, 121-room hotel at a 10-acre site at the Birkdale Point office park. The site at 8830 Northpointe Executive Park Drive is currently zoned for office uses.

