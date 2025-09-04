House fire claims life of 80-year-old in Monroe

MONROE, N.C. — An 80-year-old homeowner died in a house fire on Walters Mill Road in Monroe, reported around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, the Union County Sheriff’s Office stated the following day.

Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Union EMS, and volunteer fire departments from Stack Road, Lanes Creek, and Sandy Ridge responded to the scene. The home was fully engulfed in flames when first responders arrived.

First responders confirmed that the home was completely involved in the fire upon arrival.

Firefighters didn’t know if someone was inside, initially.

Crews brought the blaze under control and found the body after the fire was out.

The investigation is ongoing and preliminary findings indicate no foul play.

No additional details have been made available.

