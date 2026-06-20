Black Political Caucus endorses Harold Cogdell for Charlotte’s interim mayoral seat

CHARLOTTE — The Black Political Caucus of Charlotte is urging city council to choose Harold Cogdell Jr. as the city’s interim mayor.

The BPC endorsed Cogdell Friday evening, just two days before a vote takes place amongst city council members.

Cogdell is a former city councilman and Mecklenburg County commissioner and is one of five finalists vying for the Charlotte mayoral seat after Mayor Vi Lyles announced she was stepping down last month.

These are all the finalists for interim mayor:

Former City Councilman and Mecklenburg County Commissioner Harold Cogdell: “I’ve had many, many discussions, policy discussions, budgetary meetings, and impromptu discussions about policy on both the 11th and 15th floor of this building.”

Civic leader Carrie Cook: “The development of your priorities made it clear that trust, transparency, and execution are critical in this moment, and in this moment, you must have the right experience.”

N.C. Bar Association President Rob Harrington: “Consistent involvement over many years, matters. Listening to people, matters. Engaging across the city and across the state, matter.”

Incumbent Councilman James Mitchell: “If I am honored to receive your vote on June 22. I will be ready to lead on Day 1.”

State Sen. Caleb Theodros: “The next mayor should respect the work underway, support the current procedures of council and help the city move through this period with focus and stability.”

The five candidates came from a larger pool of people who wanted to throw their hat in the ring after Mayor Vi Lyles announced her resignation last month. 114 candidates applied for the role, and 69 were considered eligible.

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