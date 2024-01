NEW HOPE, N.C. — A home in New Hope home caught on fire Saturday, leaving significant damage.

New Hope firefighters responded to Steep Hill Road and found heavy fire on the front porch and in the attic.

Firefighters from Cramerton, Union Road, and Belmont assisted New Hope Fire in extinguishing the fire quickly.

No one was injured, but the house sustained heavy visible damage.

