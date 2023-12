CHARLOTTE — The cause of a house fire is under investigation in west Charlotte, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The fire occurred Wednesday afternoon on the 2600 block of Elon Street.

Firefighters said they were able to get it under control in less than 10 minutes.

However, no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

