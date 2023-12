UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A car caught fire and damaged part of a home in Union County Tuesday afternoon, according to the Wesley Chapel Fire Department.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Lochaven Road near Providence Road.

Firefighters said they were able to knock the fire down and save the home.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

