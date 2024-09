CHARLOTTE — The cause of a house fire in west Charlotte is under investigation Wednesday morning.

The Charlotte Fire Department responded to the fire just before 3:45 a.m. on Marlow Avenue near Wilkinson Boulevard.

Channel 9 crews observed several crews at the scene.

Firefighters said no one was injured, and the fire was extinguished quickly.

However, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

VIDEO: Firefighter hospitalized following house fire in Mooresville

Firefighter hospitalized following house fire in Mooresville









©2024 Cox Media Group