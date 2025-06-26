House passes bill that would eliminate state parking minimums

RALEIGH — The North Carolina House unanimously passed a bill Wednesday, which would eliminate state parking minimums.

The Parking Modernization Act sponsored by Rep. Donnie Loftis, R-Gaston, allows developers, not local regulators, to decide how much parking is needed for a given project.

Groups, including the Catawba Riverkeeper, championed the bill as a way to help reduce pollution from stormwater runoff and reduce localized flooding.

The bill still needs approval from the Senate.

