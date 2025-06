CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County’s transit dreams are now in the hands of Gov. Josh Stein.

The House and Senate gave final approval to the bill on Thursday, which will allow a sales tax increase referendum in this November’s elections.

If approved, billions will be generated for rail, roads and buses.

