Households can apply for energy assistance and get up to $500

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Monday was the first day more Mecklenburg County residents can apply for help to pay their energy bills.

The county’s Low Income Energy Assistance Program opened for seniors and people with disabilities last month.

Others who are eligible can apply through March 31.

If approved, you could get a one-time payment of as much as $500.

To learn about eligibility requirements and more, click here.

