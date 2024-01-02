Households can apply for energy assistance and get up to $500

CHARLOTTE — Monday was the first day more Mecklenburg County residents can apply for help to pay their energy bills.

The county’s Low Income Energy Assistance Program opened for seniors and people with disabilities last month.

Others who are eligible can apply through March 31.

If approved, you could get a one-time payment of as much as $500.

To learn about eligibility requirements and more, click here.

VIDEO: The U.S. wants to triple worldwide nuclear energy; what could that mean for the Carolinas?

The U.S. wants to triple worldwide nuclear energy; what could that mean for the Carolinas?

©2024 Cox Media Group