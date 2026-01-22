Local

Housing developments near Mallard Creek spark traffic safety worries

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — Some residents are upset that nearly 200 more homes could be approved in a high-traffic area.

According to the Charlotte Observer, two housing developments are underway just off Mallard Creek.

If the proposal is approved, that would create more than 600 new townhomes and apartments in the area.

Many residents in the area said it’s a safety concern because of the increase in traffic and density.

Some councilmembers did agree to the concerns but have not set a rezoning vote.

