Housing moratorium receives unanimous approval from Fort Mill Town Council

FORT MILL, S.C. — Fort Mill implemented a housing moratorium to manage the town’s rapid growth in a vote held on Monday.

According to the Herald, town councilmembers gave unanimous approval for the moratorium.

This new solution prevents the acceptance of new rezoning requests for homes or apartments.

Fort Mill has experienced a significant population increase, with estimates from the Census Bureau indicating a 48% rise since 2020.

The moratorium got initial approval from the council last month, passing by a unanimous vote. They described the move as a “pause on new home growth,” according to the Herald.

The moratorium runs through the end of the year.

