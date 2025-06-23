North Carolina’s population tops 11M, but growth leaves rural counties behind

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina’s population has surged past 11 million, driven by growth in metro areas like Charlotte and Raleigh, but not all counties are experiencing this boom.

While North Carolina ranks among the top 10 fastest-growing states in the country, data from the U.S. Census Bureau reveals that 14 of its 100 counties have seen population declines between 2020 and 2024.

Mecklenburg and Wake counties, encompassing Charlotte and Raleigh, respectively, have added over 190,000 residents during this period, highlighting the urban growth.

The population growth in North Carolina is largely concentrated in urban and suburban areas, with Mecklenburg and Wake counties leading the charge, according to the Charlotte Business Journal.

Brunswick County, located on the coast, is also one of the fastest-growing places in the country, as residential and commercial developments transform once-rural pockets.

In contrast, rural and isolated counties are experiencing population declines. Hertford County, in the northeastern corner of the state, saw a 12% decline, dropping from about 22,000 to under 19,200 residents.

Nearby Bertie County experienced a population drop of more than 4%, while Northampton County’s population fell by nearly 5% to around 16,600.

Swain County, located in far western North Carolina, saw a slight population dip of more than 1%, and Avery County’s population remained essentially flat.

Even within the Greater Triangle region, Vance County saw a minor decline, while neighboring Franklin County grew by more than 15%, one of the fastest rates statewide.

This pattern reflects a broader trend of the rural-urban divide, where smaller regions often lose residents to urban and suburban areas. However, counties like Johnston, Harnett, Lee, and Moore are seeing a surge in new residents seeking a lower cost of living outside Raleigh and Durham.

The population dynamics in North Carolina highlight the growing divide between urban and rural areas, with significant growth in metro regions and declines in more isolated counties.

