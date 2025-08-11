Housing program ran by Charlotte man lacked proper permit

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte housing activist is under scrutiny after a woman and a baby died in a hotel program he ran, and a Fayetteville hotel he used was shut down for permit issues.

Cedric Dean’s efforts to provide housing have faced significant challenges, including a hotel program where a woman and baby died, which he attributes to a previous manager’s responsibility. Additionally, a Fayetteville hotel he used to house people was closed by the city government due to lacking the correct permit.

Dean claims he has made earnest efforts to provide food, shelter, and treatment, but has encountered bureaucratic roadblocks and a lack of cooperation from others.

In July, The Charlotte Observer reported that Charlotte Code Enforcement questioned single-family homes operated by Dean, alleging they were group homes and ordering them to be vacated. The current status of these violations remains unclear.

Dean has expressed frustration over the challenges he faces in his mission to help those in need.

WATCH: Group leader in charge of Baymont Inn calls recent deaths “preventable”

