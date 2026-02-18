How to clean up the air inside your home

CHARLOTTE — Are you spending more time inside this winter? Consumer Reports says improving indoor air quality can make a real difference. CR experts share simple ways to reduce indoor pollution plus the top-performing air purifiers from CR’s exclusive lab tests.

Air pollution isn’t just an outside problem. According to Consumer Reports, the air inside our homes might not be as clean as we think. There are all kinds of contaminants that originate from inside, like those from cooking, from pet dander, or even cleaning products that you use. It all of that adds up. It’s especially problematic for people with respiratory issues like asthma, and even pets can suffer.

So how do you clean indoor air? CR says it starts with a few easy and free habits! On milder days, open the windows to allow airflow. Avoid indoor smoke sources, including candles, incense, and wood fires. Run your exhaust fans in the kitchen to remove cooking fumes and in bathrooms to remove steam, which can help to reduce mold and mildew buildup.

If you have a forced-air heating system, be sure to change the air filters every year or more frequently, according to the manufacturer instructions. Vacuum and dust often, especially if you have pets.

For additional help, consider an air purifier. Alone, it won’t remove all impurities, but if you’ve gone through the effort to keep out allergens and other pollutants out of your home, an air purifier can help reduce them further. And this can be particularly beneficial for people with asthma and other chronic illnesses.

If allergies are a concern, look at your floors. Carpet can hold on to dust and pollen, while hard surfaces and washable rugs are easier to clean. For more tips on living better at home, you can visit CR’s dedicated hub here.

VIDEO: EPA administrator visits Huntersville car dealership after major rule change over greenhouse gases

EPA administrator visits Huntersville car dealership after major rule change over greenhouse gases

©2026 Cox Media Group