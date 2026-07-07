How Coby White is already giving back to the Charlotte community

CHARLOTTE — The Hornets’ new starting point guard is wasting little time giving back after signing a lucrative new contract.

One day after Coby White’s reported 3-year, $74 million deal became official, he visited Archive CLT in west Charlotte.

White and 10 kids put their artist touches on custom sneakers.

He dove into the community in Chicago when he was drafted.

Now that White is with the Hornets for the long term, he’s turning his attention to those in need in Charlotte.

“I feel like it’s my community now too as well and hopefully they embrace me as that,” White said. “Just wanting to give back and obviously it was a dope idea, so wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”

General Manager Jeff Peterson and the Hornets also surprised White with a $20,000 donation for his Coby White Family Foundation.

Their mission is focused on creative expression as a tool for mental wellness. White got emotional when he received the check.

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