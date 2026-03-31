‘How do you eat an elephant?’: Channel 9’s free ‘Ask a Debt Expert’ event is on Wednesday

CHARLOTTE — Looking for ways to save money and manage debt? Join Channel 9’s “Ask a Debt Expert” event on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. Connect with a credit counselor from Money Management International for free, confidential advice.

>>CLICK HERE for more Action 9 reports

Kaidyn Rogers is always looking for deals. One stop: Consignment stores.

“It’s really important. They have some Lululemon stuff in there, and it’s a lot cheaper than it is in the stores,” she told Action 9 attorney Jason Stoogenke.

She’s not in debt and wants to stay that way, especially because she’s thinking of getting a credit card — her first.

Winifred Wright tries to pay hers off every month … tries.

“You don’t want to know about it,” she said. “It is stressful.”

Channel 9’s special “Ask a Debt Expert” event is on Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. You’ll find a link on the home screen of our WSOC-TV website and news app when the event begins.

It will connect you with an expert from a credit counseling nonprofit Stoogenke’s told you about before, Money Management International (MMI). You can chat confidentially and for free about your debt situation and ways to get it under control.

“I say, ‘Take a deep breath. We’re going to get through it together.’ And we’re going to go over all of your options to help you understand, here’s where you are, but here’s where you can be,” MMI credit counselor Naomi Peden said. “It’s like that old saying of, ‘How do you eat an elephant? Bite at a time.’ I tell them it might take you longer, but impossible? Never.”

Services include:

1. Credit counseling (core free service)

One-on-one sessions with a certified counselor

Review of your income, expenses, and debts

Personalized budget and action plan

Available online and by phone

2. Student loan counseling (some free guidance)

Advice on repayment options and strategies

Help understand loan programs

3. Financial education resources

Free webinars and workshops

Budget templates, tools, and calculators

Podcasts and online courses (some advanced courses may cost)

4. Specialized support programs (often free)

Disaster recovery counseling

Military financial education programs

General financial wellness education

5. Free initial consultation

Confidential, no-cost first session

No obligation to enroll in fee-based programs

VIDEO: Know your rights when dealing with debt collectors

Know your rights when dealing with debt collectors

©2026 Cox Media Group