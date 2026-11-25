CHARLOTTE — Thanksgiving turkey can be deliciously crispy from an outdoor fryer, but choosing the right one and using it safely are key. Consumer Reports has tips to find a fryer that fits your needs and avoid turning your holiday meal into a dangerous flare-up.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires, more than three times the daily average. But with the right planning, safety, and tools, Consumer Reports says a fried turkey might just be your new Thanksgiving tradition.

Consumer Reports looked at how easy each fryer was to assemble and use, and then a panel judged the results for taste, juiciness, texture, and crispness. The top pick was the Creole Feast Turkey & Fish Fryer Boiler Steamer Kit. But no matter what type of outdoor fryer you use, it’s important to read and follow the manufacturer’s instructions and take these fire safety precautions.

Always set up your turkey fryer outdoors on a flat surface, safely away from buildings, wooden decks, and covered patios. Leave at least two feet between the propane tank and the fryer’s burner. Protect yourself with heat- and oil-resistant safety goggles, a long, oil-proof apron, closed-toe shoes, and heat-resistant gloves. Ensure your turkey is completely thawed and free of frost before frying to prevent dangerous splatters.

To see how much oil you need, put the turkey in the pot with water. Take the turkey out and mark the remaining water level. Use that as your guide. Dry the pot and turkey, then add the oil.

Turn off the burner before lowering the bird into the pot to help prevent flare-ups. Monitor the oil temperature to keep it around 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Have a grease-rated fire extinguisher nearby and never use water on a grease fire. And remember: Always keep children and pets away, and don’t leave the fryer unattended.

Consumer Reports says you can reuse frying oil a few times. Let it cool completely, strain it, and refrigerate it in its original container. If you’re throwing it out, never pour it down a drain. It can damage your plumbing.

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