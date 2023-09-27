How a government shutdown could impact the Blue Ridge Parkway

BLUE RIDGE PARKWAY — Even the fear of a federal government shutdown is concerning to workers and visitors of the Blue Ridge Parkway, a popular attraction that stretches through North Carolina and Virginia.

In 2019, a government shutdown closed the Moses Cone Visitor Center for two weeks. The shutdown also caused trash to pile up and bathrooms to close up and down the parkway. The access gates to the Blue Ridge Parkway remained open after workers were sent home.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned Wednesday that each government shutdown is different. A spokesperson for the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation said she remains hopeful the shutdown won’t happen but can’t say yet exactly what will happen if it does.

“There’s been instances where gates were shuttered. And each administration directs each division within the federal government how to deal with that shutdown, and so we don’t know,” Carolyn Ward said.

With federal workers not getting paid, there’s also concern the Visitors Center could close.

“I always remain hopeful the administration but mostly the public, if it does occur, remember that this is their park and it is up to all of us to take care of it,” said Carolyn Ward, the CEO of the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation.

The parkway employs 150 federal employees that could be affected by a shutdown.

Rick Simmons drove to the Blue Ridge Parkway Wednesday in a car that is older than the roadway itself. He loves visiting in the fall and doesn’t want problems in Washington keeping him and others away.

“Let’s hope not, because it’s beautiful up here. A lot of people wanting to see things up here,” he said. “Hopefully we don’t shut down.”

In downtown Blowing Rock, business owners said the fall leaf season is their busiest time of year and a government shutdown won’t keep visitors away.

“There’s alternate routes. Everyone doesn’t have to take the Blue Ridge Parkway to come to our quaint town,” said Wendy Crabtree, the owner of Say Cheese.

Al Spivey and his wife have camped at every campground along the Blue Ridge Parkway. He believes a deal will be struck in time.

“It’s an election year and I didn’t think anyone needs that kind of problem on their resume,” he said.

If Congress fails to provide funding for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1, the federal government will officially shut down next week.

Each year, Congress must pass budget legislation that consists of 12 appropriations bills that fund programs for the next fiscal year, which begins on Oct. 1. If legislation isn’t passed, the federal government will shut down at 12:01 a.m. Oct. 1.

The shutdown means that the agencies must stop all non-essential discretionary functions until a funding bill is passed and signed into law by the president.

Some functions paid for by discretionary funds are deemed “essential” services. Those essential services will continue, as do all the mandatory spending programs.

Faherty also reached out to the U.S. Forest Service. They, too, are waiting on guidance and say every government shutdown impacts them differently.

The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.

