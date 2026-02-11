How has Commissioner Yvette Townsend Ingram’s warrant been unserved for so long?

CHARLOTTE — Just about every Tuesday of the month, Yvette Townsend Ingram sits on the dais as a Mecklenburg County Commissioner. She sits about 50 or so feet away from a law enforcement officer. So how is it an arrest warrant can go unserved for more than a year?

Channel 9 previously reported that Ingram has an outstanding arrest warrant for “failure to comply with community service” after being charged with DWI.

The Gaston County Sheriff’s Office says any warrant issued in Gaston County for an individual who resides in another county must be served by an agency with jurisdiction in that county to make arrests.

The Gaston County Sheriff’s Office tells Channel 9 they sent the warrant to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on February 5, 2026.

But a spokesperson for the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office claims MCSO was not asked to serve the warrant. MCSO says Gaston County could have reached out to them February of last year and advised that they had entered a Warrant For Arrest in their system, but they did not.

MCSO says given Ingram’s position as a commissioner, it is likely her attorney will advise her to turn herself in.

Commissioner Ingram has not directly commented on the arrest warrant. Channel 9 reached out to her about her outstanding warrant last week. She did not respond. Yesterday on Facebook, she alluded to her situation. She thanked the Charlotte Mecklenburg Black Political Caucus for endorsing her “despite the social injustice system” & ambulance-chasing news people.” In a separate post, she thanked people who reached out to her and said, “I’m not going to feed into this broken system.”

CMPD has not responded to a request for comment. Channel 9 has follow-up inquiries in with the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office and the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

(VIDEO: Insurance commissioner urges President Trump not to pardon convicted businessman)

Insurance commissioner urges President Trump not to pardon convicted businessman

©2026 Cox Media Group