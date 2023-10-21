How Lionel Messi’s huge salary compares to payroll of Charlotte FC

CHARLOTTE — International superstar Lionel Messi’s contract with Inter Miami CF is larger than the payroll of most Major League Soccer clubs, including Charlotte FC, according to the latest MLS Players Association data.

The 2023 MLS players salary guide, which features salary information for all MLS players under contract as of Sept. 15, was released on Oct. 18, revealing just how lucrative Messi’s contract is. His base salary is $12 million with a guaranteed compensation of more than $20.44 million.

Messi’s guaranteed compensation is more than $5 million larger than that of the next highest player — Toronto FC’s Lorenzo Insigne at $15.4 million — and is greater than the entire payrolls of all but four teams. Only the entire guaranteed payrolls of Miami, Toronto, Los Angeles Galaxy and Los Angeles FC are larger than Messi’s contract.

Charlotte FC’s payroll totals more than $12.7 million in base salaries and nearly $13.9 million in guaranteed compensation.

