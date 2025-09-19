How a man’s fight for parole led to change throughout the process

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville man’s fight for parole has led to changes in the process.

Brett Abrams filed a federal lawsuit against the North Carolina Parole Commission after getting denied for parole several times. He was 14-years-old when he was convicted of stabbing Kimberly Goodman to death in 1983.

The Southern Coalition for Social Justice represented him in court. They just reached a settlement with the commission. The judge found incorrect information was included in all Abrams’ parole bond file, and relevant information was excluded.

