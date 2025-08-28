Mooresville Planning Board rejects 400-home developments near Lake Norman

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Two major housing developments near Lake Norman have been shut down, according to the Charlotte Observer.

The Mooresville Planning Board rejected rezoning requests from American Homes 4 Rent and D.R. Horton, Inc.

The plans called for nearly 400 new homes combined.

Residents and board members said the proposals would create more traffic and overcrowd the schools.

The final call now goes to the Mooresville Board of Commissioners.

VIDEO: Residents urge city to reject rezoning that would displace 60 mobile homes

Residents urge city to reject rezoning that would displace 60 mobile homes

©2025 Cox Media Group