Mooresville Planning Board rejects 400-home developments near Lake Norman

Shown is the concept plan for DR Horton’s planned 275-home community on nearly 128 wooded acres near Lake Norman (WK DICKSON)
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Two major housing developments near Lake Norman have been shut down, according to the Charlotte Observer.

The Mooresville Planning Board rejected rezoning requests from American Homes 4 Rent and D.R. Horton, Inc.

The plans called for nearly 400 new homes combined.

Residents and board members said the proposals would create more traffic and overcrowd the schools.

The final call now goes to the Mooresville Board of Commissioners.

