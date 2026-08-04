How Panthers aim to refocus following intense training ahead of preseason game

CHARLOTTE — Tuesday was the last full practice at training camp before the Carolina Panthers travel to Canton for a preseason game Thursday against the Arizona Cardinals.
During team drills, wide receiver Xavier Legette came down hard after a catch, and was carted off the field.
ALSO READ: Panthers scout recalls recognizing Luke Kuechly’s greatness before upcoming NFL Hall of Fame honor
Head Coach Dave Canales said Legette was cleared of a concussion, though the team will continue to evaluate him after he suffered a stinger.
In the video at the top of this webpage, Channel 9’s DaShawn Brown breaks down how the team aims to refocus, following an intense day of training.
©2026 Cox Media Group