How Panthers aim to refocus following intense training ahead of preseason game

CHARLOTTE — Tuesday was the last full practice at training camp before the Carolina Panthers travel to Canton for a preseason game Thursday against the Arizona Cardinals.

During team drills, wide receiver Xavier Legette came down hard after a catch, and was carted off the field.

Head Coach Dave Canales said Legette was cleared of a concussion, though the team will continue to evaluate him after he suffered a stinger.

In the video at the top of this webpage, Channel 9’s DaShawn Brown breaks down how the team aims to refocus, following an intense day of training.

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