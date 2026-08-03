Panthers scout recalls recognizing Luke Kuechly’s greatness before upcoming NFL Hall of Fame honor

CHARLOTTE — In less than a week, Carolina Panthers legend Luke Kuechly will be forever enshrined in NFL history ahead of the Hall of Fame ceremony.

At 5:30 p.m. Monday, Channel 9’s Phil Orban speaks with Robert Haines, a Panthers scout who recognized that the Boston College linebacker was going to be special.

At 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Channel 9 will air a one-hour special -- Carolina to Canton: The Luke Kuechly Story.

The Panthers kick off their preseason against the Arizona Cardinals in the Hall of Fame game in Canton on Thursday night.

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