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Panthers scout recalls recognizing Luke Kuechly’s greatness before upcoming NFL Hall of Fame honor

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Former Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — In less than a week, Carolina Panthers legend Luke Kuechly will be forever enshrined in NFL history ahead of the Hall of Fame ceremony.

At 5:30 p.m. Monday, Channel 9’s Phil Orban speaks with Robert Haines, a Panthers scout who recognized that the Boston College linebacker was going to be special.

At 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Channel 9 will air a one-hour special -- Carolina to Canton: The Luke Kuechly Story.

READ MORE: Carolina Panthers great Luke Kuechly will be Netflix’s lead NFL analyst for 2026 season

The Panthers kick off their preseason against the Arizona Cardinals in the Hall of Fame game in Canton on Thursday night.

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