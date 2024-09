CHARLOTTE — The city of Charlotte laid out how it will spend affordable housing funds if voters approve them.

Charlotte voters will decide whether to authorize $100 million for affordable housing.

If approved:

$35 million will go to rental units

$25 million to homeownership

$14 million to anti-displacement

$9 million to shelters and supportive housing

The rest of the funds will go to pilot programs, emergency repairs, and land acquisition.

