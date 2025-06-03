Secret Service recovers multiple skimming devices in statewide EBT fraud crackdown

The United States Secret Service, alongside multiple law enforcement agencies in our area, conducted a card-skimming and electronic benefit transfer fraud outreach operation at the end of May.

From May 29 until May 30, authorities visited more than 400 businesses to look for illegal skimming devices from ATMs, gas pumps, and point-of-sale terminals and remove them.

In total, 17 devices were recovered, preventing the loss of $5.1 million.

Criminal groups were targeting EBT information because many states utilize magnetic technology rather than new chip technology, since it’s much harder to steal.

Channel 9’s Almiya White spoke with many people who said they were familiar with that type of scam.

Brad Crasnow said he was once a victim of illegal skimming devices.

“Ran my card, and they ended up stealing a few $100 from me after getting gas at a gas station,” said Crasnow. “It’s not cool, like everyone’s struggling. Everyone’s got their own stuff going on. Like, I work hard for my money. Everybody works hard for their money.”

He said he now gives the card scanner a quick tug when paying at the pump.

“Make sure there’s nothing that’s loose there,” Crasnow explained.

Aside from a quick tug on the card reader, Crasnow said he also looks for a certain type of security tape.

“Just looking around, you know, they have all these seals and stuff, usually, that are to show you that it’s not broken into or anything like that,” said Crasnow.

Authorities said this was the first fraud outreach operation in North Carolina by the U.S. Secret Service.

It could be used as a model for other cities around the country where this type of fraud is more common.

