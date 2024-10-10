How to protect your mental health during election season

CHARLOTTE — Thursday is World Mental Health Day, and green is the official color for mental health awareness.

Channel 9′s Deneige Broom delved into how you can maintain your mental health in this divisive, contentious election season.

No matter where you fall politically, most of you can find some common ground in the final push to the election.

The constant campaign ads and social media arguments can easily weigh you down.

“You’re hearing one thing from one side, then another thing from the other side. It’s just very stressful,” said University of North Carolina at Charlotte senior Melanie Diaz.

“And yeah, and there’s a lot of really, like, polarizing discussions,” said University of North Carolina at Charlotte senior Bree Johnson.

A poll by a few researchers last year showed that 65% of Americans say when thinking about politics, they are always or often exhausted.

That same poll revealed that 55% of Americans said thinking about politics made them feel angry.

Those same people overwhelmingly describe the current state of politics by using words like divisive, corrupt, messy, and chaotic.

>>> UNCC Associate Professor of Psychology, Dr. Sara Levens, explains what we can do to keep politics from destroying our mental health, in the video at the top of the page.

