How to protect your mental health during the holiday season

CHARLOTTE — As we prepare to spend time with friends and family for the holidays, many of us could be overwhelmed or stressed about what comes with the Christmas cheer.

Although the holiday season is called the most wonderful time of the year, let’s be honest, it can also be one of the most difficult.

From dealing with the pressure to buy gifts, spend time with family, or deal with the loss of someone important in your life.

“For some reason, we feel as though this is the one time that now we have to all of a sudden look like we’ve got it all together. And a lot of people really struggle under that pressure,” therapist Justin Perry explained.

>> Channel 9′s Elsa Gillis spoke with Perry about ways to maintain and protect your mental health, in the video at the top of the page.

VIDEO: 911 center focuses on mental health for first responders

911 center focuses on mental health for first responders









©2023 Cox Media Group